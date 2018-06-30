James Sinclair: Morecambe sign experienced striker

James Sinclair played twice in the Premier League for Bolton and also appeared in the Uefa Cup

League Two side Morecambe have signed ex-Bolton Wanderers striker James Sinclair on a one-year contract.

The 30-year-old made the first of three substitute appearances for the then Premier League Trotters in 2007 and has also played in Israel, Puerto Rico, Poland and Sweden.

He joins from Ostersunds, for whom he played alongside Steven Old.

Boss Jim Bentley said Sinclair has great experience and was "highly recommended" by the Shrimps defender.

"I first saw him play when I was studying Steven this time last season and during the past couple of months I've watched a lot of footage of James," Bentley told the club website.

"I think he would be a good addition. He is a very versatile player."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.