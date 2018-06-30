Cliff Byrne: Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann appoints new assistant manager

Cliff Byrne
Cliff Byrne made more than 300 appearances in the English Football League

New Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has appointed former Scunthorpe United team-mate Cliff Byrne as his assistant boss.

The 36-year-old has left his role working at the Sunderland academy to link up with McCann, who took over at the League One club on Wednesday.

"Myself and Grant have a close bond," Byrne told the Doncaster website.

"We share the same outlook on the game in how we want to go about things and it is a fantastic opportunity for me."

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired