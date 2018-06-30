Teemu Pukki: Norwich City sign Finland international striker

Teemu Pukki after his final game for Brondby
Teemu Pukki spent four seasons playing for Danish side Brondby after struggling during a 12-month spell at Celtic from August 2013

Norwich City have agreed a deal to bring in Finland international striker Teemu Pukki on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old will sign a three-year-deal for the Championship side on 1 July after officially leaving Danish Superliga club Brondby.

Head coach Daniel Farke said: "Teemu is a good fit to our ideas because he is a technical player with smart movements.

"He also has lots of speed. Wherever he plays, he was always able to be there with goals and assists."

Pukki, who has also played for Schalke, Sevilla and Celtic, has made 64 appearances for his country, scoring 12 goals.

He is City's third arrival of the summer, following the signings of Emi Buendia and Moritz Leitner.

