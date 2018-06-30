BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Ronaldo shows off his skills in Portugal training before Uruguay game
Ronaldo shows off more skill in training
- From the section World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his skills in training by bending a ball into the net from behind the corner flag, as Portugal prepare for their last-16 tie with Uruguay.
