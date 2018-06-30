BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal highlights
Highlights: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal
- From the section World Cup
Watch highlights as Edinson Cavani scores two superb goals as Uruguay beat Portugal to set up a World Cup quarter-final meeting with France.
MATCH REPORT: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal
