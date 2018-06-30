Liam Noble: Hartlepool United sign midfielder after Notts County departure

Liam Noble
Liam Noble started his career with Sunderland and has also had spells with Carlisle and Forest Green

Midfielder Liam Noble has joined Hartlepool United after Notts County agreed to terminate his contract.

The League Two side said the 27-year-old had "informed the club of his desire to move back to his native North East" following the end of last season.

Noble, who rejoined the Magpies in January, made 18 appearances as they reached the play-off semi-finals.

"Liam had a very open and honest discussion with us," said Notts County chairman Alan Hardy.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired