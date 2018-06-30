Saturday's back pages

The Daily Star
The Daily Star lead on England's forthcoming World Cup fixture with Colombia
The Guardian
The Guardian points to the fact penalty shootouts will now be a factor as the World Cup knockout stages begin
The Sun
The Sun quotes manager Gareth Southgate stating he has thought about shootouts ever since missing a key penalty in 1996
The Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror claims Colombia's players will target England striker Harry Kane
The Independent
The Independent covers England defender Harry Maguire defending Southgate's choice to rest players against Belgium

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired