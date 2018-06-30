Scottish Gossip: Tierney, Everton, Celtic, Miller, Livingston

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Everton are preparing to bid £25m for Celtic's Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney, 21. (Telegraph)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits the club and Tierney may have a decision to make over the left-back's future with a £25m offer from Everton imminent. (Herald - subscription required)

Tierney has made 130 Celtic appearances and won nine Scotland caps

Rodgers is adamant he would not attempt to dissuade Scotland defender Tierney from leaving if Celtic's asking price is met and the move appeals to the player. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, Rodgers has denied reports Celtic are interested in Liverpool forward Danny Ings. (Scotsman)

Premiership ins and outs Rodgers & Gerrard hog signing headlines

Celtic will receive almost £800,000 from their players' participation at the World Cup after Dedryck Boyata's Belgium and Mikael Lustig's Sweden progressed to the last 16 and Tom Rogic's Australia and Cristian Gamboa's Costa Rica bowed out at the group stage. (Sun)

Sunderland manager Jack Ross hopes to next week complete the signing of Scotland midfielder Dylan McGeouch, who is a free agent after leaving Hibernian. (Scotsman)

Kenny Miller, 38, will be announced as Livingston's player-manager on Saturday. (Sun)

Livingston's on-loan forward Ryan Hardie is determined to impress his parent club Rangers' manager Steven Gerrard and prove he can be part of his long-term plans at Ibrox. (Herald - subscription required)

Fraser Aird tips fellow Canada international Scott Arfield to do well at Ibrox, with Aird saying his former club Rangers were missing a "box-to-box" midfielder like Arfield. (Daily Record)

Eduardo Herrera scored twice in 24 appearances in his debut season at Rangers

Rangers forward Eduardo Herrera, 29, is stalling on a return to his native Mexico and would prefer to stay in Europe despite interest from Toluca and former club Pumas in his homeland. (Daily Express)

New Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester, 25, insists he is "not a direct replacement for Kenny McLean". (Daily Record)