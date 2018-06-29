Watch: Linfield overcome Cliftonville to win women's decider

Linfield Ladies retain the Women's League Cup trophy after a 4-1 victory over Cliftonville Ladies at Seaview.

Louise McDaniel's goal on the stroke of half-time put Linfield in control after Chloe Orr had cancelled out Kirsty McGuinness' opener for the Blues.

Lauren Robson headed home early in the second half before Megan Weatherall's own-goal secured the trophy for Phil Lewis' side.