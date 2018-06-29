Women's League Cup final: Cliftonville Ladies 1-4 Linfield Ladies

Joy for Louise McDaniel after she puts Linfield Ladies 2-1 up in the Seaview decider

Linfield retained the Women's League Cup with a comfortable win over Cliftonville in the Seaview final.

Cliftonville made a strong start but the Blues seized control after a Kirsty McGuinness penalty on 21 minutes.

Chloe Orr lobbed Lauren Perry to make it 1-1 before a classy Louise McDaniel finish restored Linfield's lead.

Lauren Robson headed in Linfield's third early in the second half and Megan Weatherall's own goal ended hopes of a Cliftonville comeback.

Weatherall fired just over from 20 yards as Cliftonville made the early running in the north Belfast decider.

The turning point came when striker McGuinness equalised from a spot-kick, awarded for an Amber Dempster handball.

McGuinness squandered a good chance as Linfield began to boss the game but they were pegged back when Orr chipped keeper Perry for a 34th-minute leveller.

McDaniel netted the goal of the game to make it 2-1, rounding keeper Caoimhe Callaghan before calmly slotting in four minutes from the break.

Robson guided the ball in from a pinpoint McGuiness to put Linfield two clear in the opening minute of the second half.

McGuinness went close twice before Weatherall turned the ball into her own net on 74 minutes.

The league leaders cruised to a deserved win and the sides will meet again in the Women's County Antrim Shield final next month.