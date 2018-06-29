Alex Wynter and Joe Jones: Eastleigh sign defender and midfielder

From the section

Alex Wynter (left) and Joe Jones are the third and fourth new faces to join the Eastleigh squad this summer

Eastleigh have signed defender Alex Wynter from Maidstone United as well as Woking midfielder Joe Jones.

The 24-year-olds have both agreed one-year contracts with the Spitfires.

Wynter scored five goals in 41 National League appearances for Maidstone last season, having previously played for Colchester United.

Jones spent the last four-and-a-half seasons at Woking and made 31 league appearances last term as they were relegated from the National League.

