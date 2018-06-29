Newcastle United sign Swansea midfielder Ki Sung-yueng

Ki Sung-yueng has scored 10 goals in 104 games for South Korea

Newcastle United have signed South Korea captain Ki Sung-yueng from Swansea City on a two-year deal.

The midfielder, 29, will join the Magpies on July 1 after his contract expires, subject to visa clearance.

Ki played two games at the World Cup, but was injured in the 2-0 win over Germany which knocked the defending champions out.

"I'm pleased to welcome Ki to the club," said Newcastle boss Rafael Benítez.

"He is the captain of his country, a good character and he will be a good addition to the squad."

South Korea, who lost their opening two games at the World Cup, finished third in Group F and failed to qualify for the last 16.

Ki is the second summer arrival at St James' Park following the permanent signing of on-loan goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.