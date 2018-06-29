Kyle Vassell and Clark Robertson: Rotherham United sign Blackpool duo
-
- From the section Rotherham
Rotherham United have signed Blackpool striker Kyle Vassell and defender Clark Robertson on three-year deals.
Vassell, 25, scored 11 goals in 29 league appearances for the Tangerines last season.
Former Scotland Under-21 international Robertson, 24, started his career at Aberdeen before spending the last three seasons at Bloomfield Road.
Rotherham start their Championship season with a trip to Brentford on Saturday, 4 August.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.