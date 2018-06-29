Carlos Carvalhal turns down offer to manage Sporting Lisbon

Carlos Carvalhal was appointed Swansea manager in December 2017, four days after being sacked by Sheffield Wednesday

Former Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal says he has turned down the chance to coach troubled Sporting Lisbon and wants to work in the English game again.

Portuguese Carvalhal, 52, left Swansea at the end of the season after failing to keep them in the Premier League.

A combination of family issues and a desire to return to the UK led him to reject Sporting's approach.

"Returning to England is my total priority," he told TV channel RTP.

Carvalhal, who managed Wednesday from 2015 to 2017 before spending six months in charge at Swansea, said he had rejected approaches from English clubs.

"It hurt me a lot to refuse some proposals in England, but right now I must support my family. After September I will be available," he said.

Sporting sacked manager Sinisa Mihajlovic on Wednesday - nine days after he was appointed.

A group of 50 fans reportedly attacked players and staff in May, after the club missed out on a Champions League place on the final day of the season.

Nine players have terminated their contracts in response to the incident.