Andy Dales: Scunthorpe United sign Mickleover Sports forward

Andy Dales
Andy Dales is Scunthorpe United's second summer signing

Scunthorpe have signed Mickleover Sports forward Andy Dales for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old former Derby Country trainee scored 23 goals for the seventh-tier side last season.

He told the club website: "I want to be at a team who are up there and hopefully I can show the manager what I've been doing in the past few seasons in non-league.

"I just want to get into the squad to start with and it goes from there."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired