Andy Dales: Scunthorpe United sign Mickleover Sports forward
-
- From the section Scunthorpe
Scunthorpe have signed Mickleover Sports forward Andy Dales for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.
The 23-year-old former Derby Country trainee scored 23 goals for the seventh-tier side last season.
He told the club website: "I want to be at a team who are up there and hopefully I can show the manager what I've been doing in the past few seasons in non-league.
"I just want to get into the squad to start with and it goes from there."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.