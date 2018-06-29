Goalkeeping coach Adrian Tucker returns to Swansea

From the section

Adrian Tucker (R) worked with Chris Coleman at Sunderland from November 2017 until Coleman was released from his contract in April, soon after their relegation to League One

Goalkeeping coach Adrian Tucker has returned to Swansea City as the fifth member appointed to new manager Graham Potter's staff.

Tucker replaces Tony Roberts, who left to join ex-Wales manager Chris Coleman at Chinese club Hebei China Fortune.

The 41-year-old was previously Swansea goalkeeping coach from 2009-14.

He went on to work for England Under-20s and was at Sunderland last season but left following their relegation to League One.

Tucker joins assistant manager Billy Reid, assistant coaches Alan Curtis and Bjorn Hamberg and head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay.