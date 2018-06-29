Andrew Tutte: Former Bury midfielder signs for Morecambe

Andrew Tutte has made more than 200 league appearances for Bury and Rochdale

League Two side Morecambe have signed former Bury and Rochdale midfielder Andrew Tutte on a two-year deal.

Tutte, 27, spent four years at Bury but was one of several players released after their relegation from League One.

The former Manchester City youngster has made more than 200 league appearances, scoring 29 times.

"He's a very experienced midfielder, he knows the level and has been successful at the level," Morecambe boss Jim Bentley told the club website.

"He's a good character who's a winner, full of energy and a good football player so we're hoping he can come in and be a massive success for us."