Mansfield Town: Craig Davies, Otis Khan and Tyler Walker all join the Stags

Craig Davies in action for Oldham Athletic
Craig Davies came through the youth ranks at Manchester City but made his senior debut for Oxford United in 2004

Mansfield Town have signed Craig Davies and Otis Khan for undisclosed fees and brought in Nottingham Forest's Tyler Walker on a season-long loan deal.

Striker Davies and midfielder Khan join from Oldham Athletic and Yeovil Town respectively, and have signed two-year contracts with the League Two club.

Wales international Davies, 32, scored 14 goals in 44 outings for the Latics in all competitions last season.

Khan, 22, netted 18 times in 87 games during two years with the Glovers.

England Under-20 international Walker, 21, has previously had loan spells at Burton, Stevenage, Port Vale and Bolton.

The son of former Forest and England defender Des Walker, he has scored six goals in 38 appearances since making his debut for the Reds in March 2015.

