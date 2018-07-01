World Cup 2018: Which clubs do Brazil's players play for?

Brazil squad

Brazil are preparing for their World Cup last-16 tie against Mexico on Monday - and their squad features a raft of well-known players.

But which club sides do they play for?

Can you name the 15 teams represented in the current Brazil squad?

You have three minutes to get them all, and don't forget to share the results on social media and take the bragging rights among your friends.

Which clubs do members of the Brazil World Cup squad play for?

PlayersClubs

