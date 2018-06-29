Adelina Engman: Chelsea Women to sign Finland forward

Adelina Engman
Adelina Engman (right) made her Finland debut in 2012

Chelsea Women will complete the signing of Finland international Adelina Engman next month.

The 23-year-old forward, who has won 32 caps for her country, has agreed to join the double winners from Swedish club Kopparbergs/Goteborg.

Engman started out in her homeland with Aland United, scoring 63 goals in 113 games before moving to Sweden in 2015.

She will become the Blues' fifth signing of the close season when the deal is finalised in July.

