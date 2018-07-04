Tanya Oxtoby: Bristol City Women name new first-team boss
Bristol City Women have named Birmingham City assistant coach Tanya Oxtoby as their new manager.
The Women's Super League 1 club have appointed the Australian to replace former head coach Willie Kirk, who stepped down in May.
The 36-year old has previously worked as assistant coach for the Perth Glory Women and Australia Under-20s.
"The player pathway here at Bristol is massively important and speaks to me as a coach and manager," she said.