Gustav Engvall: Bristol City striker signs for Belgian club KV Mechelen
-
- From the section Bristol City
Belgian club KV Mechelen have signed Bristol City's Sweden striker Gustav Engvall on a two-year contract, with the option of a further two years.
The 22-year-old had joined City for an undisclosed fee in 2016 but played in just seven first-team matches.
He had spent time on loan at Swedish sides Djurgaardens and IFK Gothenburg.
"He is a promising international in Sweden and has all the talent to make it," KV Mechelen's sports director Stefaan Vanroy told the club website.
Meanwhile, the Championship club have given a new deal to academy graduate Zak Vyner, keeping the defender with the Robins until at least 2021.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.