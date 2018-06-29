Gustav Engvall: Bristol City striker signs for Belgian club KV Mechelen

Gustav Engvall made four league appearances for Bristol City, all coming from the bench

Belgian club KV Mechelen have signed Bristol City's Sweden striker Gustav Engvall on a two-year contract, with the option of a further two years.

The 22-year-old had joined City for an undisclosed fee in 2016 but played in just seven first-team matches.

He had spent time on loan at Swedish sides Djurgaardens and IFK Gothenburg.

"He is a promising international in Sweden and has all the talent to make it," KV Mechelen's sports director Stefaan Vanroy told the club website.

Meanwhile, the Championship club have given a new deal to academy graduate Zak Vyner, keeping the defender with the Robins until at least 2021.

