Neil Etheridge: Cardiff City goalkeeper signs new three-year deal

Neil Etheridge made his international debut for the Philippines in 2008 and has gone on to win 59 caps

Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has signed a new three-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2021.

The 28-year-old started all-but one league fixture last season for the Bluebirds, keeping 19 clean sheets.

The Philippines international goalkeeper joined Cardiff from Walsall in 2017 after turning down a new contract with the League One side.

"We had a fantastic year last year and it's been great to continue that and extend my deal," said Etheridge.

Etheridge will compete with new signing Alex Smithies for a starting place in the Premier League next season.