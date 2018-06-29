Marouane Fellaini: Manchester United midfielder signs new two-year deal

Marouane Fellaini is with the Belgium squad at the World Cup in Russia

Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini has thanked Jose Mourinho for his "faith" after signing a new two-year contract at Manchester United.

The 30-year-old, whose previous deal was due to expire on 30 June, had been expected to leave Old Trafford.

United manager Jose Mourinho said he wanted to keep Fellaini and the club spent the past few months trying to persuade him to stay.

"I made this decision because I am very happy here," said Fellaini.

"I feel like this team, under Jose, still has a lot we want to achieve. I would like to say a special thank you to Jose for the faith he has always shown in me."

Fellaini has scored 20 goals in 156 appearances for United since a £27m move from Everton in 2013.

His new contract gives the option for a further season.

"I am very happy Marouane is staying with us," said Mourinho. "I always believed in his desire to stay with the club and I am delighted that he has signed a new contract."

Fellaini became David Moyes' first significant signing after he replaced Sir Alex Ferguson, but endured two spells out of the team last season because of a knee injury that eventually required surgery.

He missed the FA Cup final defeat by Chelsea at Wembley in May with a muscle strain.