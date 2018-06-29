Mohamed Elyounoussi signs for Southampton from Basel for reported £16m

Elyounoussi scored in Basel's 2-1 second-leg win over Manchester City in the Champions League last 16 last season. The Swiss side lost the tie 5-2 on aggregate.

Southampton have signed attacking midfielder Mohamed Elyounoussi for a reported £16m from Basel.

The 23-year-old Norway international, who scored 23 goals in 83 games in his last two seasons for the Swiss side, has agreed a five-year deal.

"I'm at my best when I use my creativity, so I think the club's philosophy will suit me," he said.

His arrival follows Dusan Tadic's £10m departure from the Saints to Ajax.

Elyounoussi is Southampton's second signing of the summer after the £7m purchase of Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

Manager Mark Hughes is hopeful that his new additions will improve the goalscoring record of a team that averaged less than one a game in the Premier League last season.

"He has got an outstanding record of goals and assists in two different countries, and we have been extremely impressed by the intelligence he has shown in his play from a tactical point of view," said the Welshman.

"Following on from the arrival of Stuart Armstrong this week, we feel we have made real progress in adding a new dimension to our attack."

Elyounoussi - who was born in Morocco - scored 41 goals in 91 goals for Norwegian side Molde before moving to Basel in July 2016.

He had also been linked with Arsenal, Leicester and Huddersfield.