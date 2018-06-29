Rachel Yankey: Former England international joins London Bees coaching staff

Rachel Yankey (left) began her senior career at the age of 16 and made her England debut in 1997

Former England international Rachel Yankey has joined the coaching staff at Women's Championship side London Bees.

The 38-year-old former Arsenal Women forward won 129 international caps and represented Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics.

She will work alongside Bees head coach Luke Swindlehurst at The Hive.

"It's a huge boost for the club that we can welcome an experienced professional such as Rachel," he said.

"I'm confident with Rachel's experience from elite environments we will only benefit from having her with us."