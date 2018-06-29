Macclesfield Town: Oxford United defender Fiacre Kelleher joins on loan

From the section

Fiacre Kelleher played nine times for the Republic of Ireland under-19s while with Celtic

League Two newcomers Macclesfield Town have signed defender Fiacre Kelleher on a season-long loan from Oxford United.

Republic of Ireland under-19 centre-half Kelleher joined League One side Oxford from Celtic in June 2017 but has yet to make an appearances for the U's.

Kelleher, 22, played 38 times on loan for National League side Solihull under new Silkmen boss Mark Yates in 2017-18.

Town, promoted as National League champions, have also agreed a new one-year deal with defender Keith Lowe.

