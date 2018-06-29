Timothee Dieng: Midfielder joins Southend United from Bradford City

Timothee Dieng.
Timothee Dieng has made more than 100 League One appearances for Bradford City and Oldham Athletic

Southend United have signed French midfielder Timothee Dieng from League One rivals Bradford City.

Dieng turned down a new deal at Bradford to sign a two-year contract, with an option for an extra year, at Roots Hall.

The 26-year-old has made more than 100 League One appearances for the Bantams and, previously, Oldham Athletic.

"I've spent four seasons in this division, so I know how hard it can be," Dieng told Southend's website.

