Timothee Dieng: Midfielder joins Southend United from Bradford City
Southend United have signed French midfielder Timothee Dieng from League One rivals Bradford City.
Dieng turned down a new deal at Bradford to sign a two-year contract, with an option for an extra year, at Roots Hall.
The 26-year-old has made more than 100 League One appearances for the Bantams and, previously, Oldham Athletic.
"I've spent four seasons in this division, so I know how hard it can be," Dieng told Southend's website.
