Jade Moore: Reading's England Women midfielder signs new deal

Jade Moore was part of the England side that reached the Women's Euro 2017 semi-finals

England midfielder Jade Moore has signed a new contract with Women's Super League club Reading.

The 27-year-old former Birmingham City and Notts County player, whose 2017-18 season was hampered by injury issues, has signed a undisclosed-length deal.

"Given the club's ambition and how well the club has looked after me throughout this last year with injuries made the decision a lot easier," Moore said.

Moore had suffered a serious ankle injury in November.

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.