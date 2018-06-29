Jade Moore: Reading's England Women midfielder signs new deal
England midfielder Jade Moore has signed a new contract with Women's Super League club Reading.
The 27-year-old former Birmingham City and Notts County player, whose 2017-18 season was hampered by injury issues, has signed a undisclosed-length deal.
"Given the club's ambition and how well the club has looked after me throughout this last year with injuries made the decision a lot easier," Moore said.
Moore had suffered a serious ankle injury in November.
