Irish Premiership: Champions Crusaders face Ards in season opener

Crusaders will kick off their defence of the Irish Premiership crown at home against Ards on Saturday 4 August.

The fixtures for the 2018-2019 season have paired Glenavon against Linfield at Mourneview Park on the opening day with Glentoran at home to Cliftonville.

League runners-up Coleraine start at home to Warrenpoint Town while newly promoted sides Institute and Newry City play each other at the Brandywell.

It will be the first Irish League match played at the ground since 1971.

Institute will ground-share with Derry City this season after severe flooding in August 2017 forced them from the Riverside Stadium.

The opening day of the 2018-2019 fixtures also includes Dungannon Swifts at home to Ballymena United.