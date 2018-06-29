BBC Sport - World Cup Catch-up: England advance, Batshuayi's blushes & sayonara Senegal
World Cup Catch-up: England advance, Batshuayi's blushes & sayonara Senegal
- From the section World Cup
Watch all the best action and funnies from day 15 of the 2018 World Cup, featuring Michy Batshuayi's hilarious celebration fail, Dele Alli's savage nutmegs and an historic elimination in Group H.
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired