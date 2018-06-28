BBC Sport - World Cup 1998: Darren Anderton and David Beckham score as England beat Colombia 2-0
The last time England played Colombia at a World Cup
- From the section Football
BBC Sport looks back to the 1998 World Cup when England beat Colombia 2-0 thanks to goals from Darren Anderton and David Beckham in Lens.
