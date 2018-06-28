BBC Sport - England 0-1 Belgium: Gareth Southgate defends team selection

England manager Gareth Southgate says it would have been silly to put out a full strength side as he did not want to risk any injuries to key players during the Three Lions' 1-0 defeat to Belgium in their last group game.

