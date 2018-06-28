Gossip Friday

The Metro calls England 'lucky losers' as they now sit in what is perceived as the easier half of the draw
The Daily Star opts for the same headline following the 1-0 loss to Belgium
The Daily Mirror also points to England's supposed easier route to the final
The Daily Telegraph carries an image of Jordan Pickford being beaten for Belgium's winner
