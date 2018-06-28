Goran Bunjevcevic: Former Tottenham defender dies aged 45

Goran Bunjevcevic (left) played 51 times in the league for Spurs

Former Tottenham defender Goran Bunjevcevic has died at the age of 45.

Red Star Belgrade, another of his former clubs, said he had "fought bravely for over a month after suffering an aneurysm on 20 May".

Bunjevcevic, who played 16 times for Yugoslavia, joined Spurs from Red Star for £1.4m in the summer of 2001, when Glenn Hoddle was manager.

He made 51 league appearances in an injury-hit spell at White Hart Lane, the last of which was in February 2005.

In August 2016 he was named sporting director of the Football Association of Serbia.

After Serbia's opening World Cup group win over Costa Rica on 17 June, captain Aleksandar Kolarov said the team's victory - and his goal - were dedicated to Bunjevcevic.

"We dedicate this win to our director, and we want him to know that we are all supporting him," the former Manchester City defender said.