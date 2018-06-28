Tom Flanagan: Sunderland sign Burton Albion defender on free transfer

Tom Flanagan's sole Northern Ireland cap came in a 1-0 friendly win over New Zealand on 2 June 2017

Sunderland have signed Burton Albion's Northern Ireland international defender Tom Flanagan on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old had a year left to run on his deal at the Pirelli Stadium, but Burton have agreed to the move in order to free up funds for other signings.

Burton have a sell-on clause for Flanagan, who has agreed a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light.

He is the fourth new player to join Sunderland, following Alim Ozturk, Jon McLaughlin and Chris Maguire.

The Black Cats also agreed a deal on Wednesday to cancel the £43,000-a-week contract of former England midfielder Jack Rodwell following their relegation to League One.

"He's at an age, and at a stage in his career, where he feels he's not quite achieved what he can do given his ability, so this is an opportunity for him to reach his potential," new Sunderland boss Jack Ross said of Flanagan on the club website.

"He can help us improve as a team and beyond that, what he gives me as a manager is really good versatility because he can play anywhere across the back four, which will be important as the season goes on."

