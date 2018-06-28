World Cup: England's game v Colombia 'biggest knockout game for decade'

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Batshuayi hits ball into own face

England's last-16 World Cup tie against Colombia is the national side's "biggest knockout game for a decade", says manager Gareth Southgate.

England will play the South Americans on Tuesday after a loss to Belgium saw them finish runners-up in Group G.

"We want to win football matches so we're not happy to come away being beaten," Southgate told ITV Sport.

"We have seen the level everyone has been playing at and we need to keep improving."

England defeated Tunisia with a last-gasp Harry Kane goal and thrashed Panama 6-1 in their second game, as both themselves and Belgium guaranteed progress to the knockout stage with a game to spare.

Southgate and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez both made wholesale changes to their starting line-ups in a game which was seen as better to finish second than top for a more favourable knockout route.

Should they beat Colombia, England will face Sweden or Switzerland, avoiding a potential quarter-final against Brazil.

Adnan Januzaj settled the game with a brilliantly-curled effort in the second half at the Kaliningrad Stadium.

"I think it was a pretty even game," said Southgate. "They had better controlled possession and the best chances in the first half.

"This was a game we wanted to win but the knockout game is the biggest game for a decade so we needed to make sure our key players were reserved. The players tonight gave everything.

"We kept pressing until the end. I think the supporters understand what the most important thing is.

"None of us know if this side of the draw is advantageous or not. What we have to do is prepare for a thrilling knockout game. Our objective was to qualify from the group and we have done that."

'Kane might have got a whack'

Kane has been in prolific goalscoring form, netting 135 in all competitions for Tottenham over the last four seasons.

The striker has been given the captaincy for the World Cup and started the tournament by scoring five goals in the first two games to top the Golden Boot chart, but he was dropped to the bench for the full 90 minutes against Belgium.

"He was brilliant about it," Southgate told BBC Radio 5 live. "His priority, like ours, is the team."

"He recognised what we were trying to do. If we played Harry Kane for 50 minutes tonight, and he takes a whack, we would have been foolish. He is a world-class striker and we want him to be ready for Colombia."

