Women's Premiership: Linfield maintain lead
Linfield Ladies remain two points clear of Crusaders at the top of the women's Premiership table after a 3-0 win over Glentoran.
Rebecca McKenna, Alison Smyth and Louise McDaniel all scored for the Blues, who have won six of their seven league games this season.
Morganne Beggs scored a hat-trick for Crusaders in their 5-1 win against Portadown and Derry City got their first point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Sion Swifts.
