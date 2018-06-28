BBC Sport - Women's Premiership: Linfield maintain lead

Women's Premiership: Linfield maintain lead

Linfield Ladies remain two points clear of Crusaders at the top of the women's Premiership table after a 3-0 win over Glentoran.

Rebecca McKenna, Alison Smyth and Louise McDaniel all scored for the Blues, who have won six of their seven league games this season.

Morganne Beggs scored a hat-trick for Crusaders in their 5-1 win against Portadown and Derry City got their first point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Sion Swifts.

Top videos

Video

Women's Premiership: Linfield maintain lead

Video

Highlights: Senegal 0-1 Colombia

Video

Highlights: Japan 0-1 Poland

Video

Japan & Poland approach disgraceful - Neville

Video

Wozniacki beats Barty - five best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Mina header gives Colombia victory and sends Senegal out

Video

Save of the World Cup so far? Kawashima's brilliant stop

Video

Bednarek puts Poland ahead against Japan

Video

I'll play Wimbledon if I'm competitive - Murray

  • From the section Tennis
Video

How should England approach Belgium game? World Cup Gossip

Video

The last time England played Belgium at a World Cup

Video

Five great Rooney Premier League goals

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Bye bye Germany, merry Mexicans & Harry Kane's lookalike?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired