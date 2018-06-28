BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Michy Batshuayi smashes ball off post into own face
Watch: Batshuayi hits ball into own face
- From the section World Cup
Watch as Michy Batshuayi smashes the ball off the post and into his own face as he attempts to celebrate Adnan Januzaj's winner for Belgium against England
