BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Idrissa Gueye has hand on hip as Colombia score against Senegal
What is he doing? Casual Gueye costs Senegal
- From the section World Cup
Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye takes a casual approach to defending a corner which leads to Yerry Mina's winner for Colombia.
WATCH MORE: Save of the World Cup so far? Kawashima's brilliant stop
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
