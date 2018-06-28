Sammy Ameobi: Bolton Wanderers winger agrees new two-year contract

Sammy Ameobi's last goal for Bolton came in the 1-0 win over Bristol City on 2 February

Sammy Ameobi has signed a new two-year contract with Bolton Wanderers.

The 26-year-old initially joined the Trotters permanently on a one-year deal last summer and played 36 times.

He spent the first half of the 2016-17 season on loan at Bolton from former club Newcastle United, and has also had spells at Cardiff and Middlesbrough.

Ameobi, the younger brother of former Newcastle striker Shola, has scored eight goals in a total of 60 games for Bolton since first joining on loan.

