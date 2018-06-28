BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Best goals of the group stage
Great goals from the World Cup group stage
- From the section World Cup
Watch 15 of the best goals of the group stage at the 2018 World Cup, with strikes from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Luka Modric.
WATCH MORE: Messi's goal v Nigeria from every angle
2018 Fifa World Cup video
