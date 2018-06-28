BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Player for player England are better than Columbia - Jermaine Jenas
Player for player England are better than Columbia - Jenas
- From the section World Cup
Gary Lineker and Match of the Day pundits Alan Shearer and Jermaine Jenas assess England's chances against Columbia ahead of their last 16 clash on Tuesday.
HIGHLIGHTS:England 0-1 Belgium
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired