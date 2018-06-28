BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: England need to keep winning momentum - Dion Dublin

How should England approach Belgium game? World Cup Gossip

Former England striker Dion Dublin joins Alex Scott for World Cup gossip to discuss England's approach for their final group game against Belgium on Thursday.

WATCH MORE:England 6-1 Panama- highlights

