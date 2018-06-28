BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Japan keeper Eiji Kawashima makes brilliant save against Poland
Save of the World Cup so far? Kawashima's brilliant stop
- From the section World Cup
Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima pulls off one of the saves of the tournament so far to deny Poland's Bartosz Bereszynski in their final group H game at the 2018 World Cup.
