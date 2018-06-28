David Brooks: Bournemouth set to sign Sheffield United midfielder
Bournemouth are set to sign Sheffield United midfielder David Brooks.
The 20-year-old Wales international has scored three goals in 30 league appearances for the Championship side.
The Bournemouth Echo reports the Cherries will pay a fee of £10m, potentially rising to £11.5m.
"He's on his way there for a medical and to discuss personal terms and I don't see there being any issues," Blades boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield.
"It's important that we move forward and invest back into the football team.
"It'll split opinion, which I totally understand but we don't live in an ideal world."