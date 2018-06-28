BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Panama 1-2 Tunisia highlights
Highlights: Panama 1-2 Tunisia
- From the section World Cup
Watch highlights as Wahbi Khazri's second-half strike gave Tunisia a 2-1 victory over Group G rivals Panama, their first victory at a World Cup finals for 40 years.
MATCH REPORT: Panama 1-2 Tunisia
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
