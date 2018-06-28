BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: England 0-1 Belgium highlights
Highlights: England 0-1 Belgium
- From the section World Cup
Watch highlights as a 1-0 defeat by Belgium means England will face Colombia in the World Cup last 16 after they finished second in Group H.
MATCH REPORT: England 0-1 Belgium
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Senegal v Colombia
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
