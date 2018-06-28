BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Yerry Mina gives Colombia lead against Senegal

Mina header gives Colombia victory and sends Senegal out

A Yerry Mina header gives Colombia victory over Senegal, sending the South Americans through to the knock-out stages and eliminating Senegal at 2018 World Cup.

MATCH REPORT: Senegal 0-1 Colombia

