BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Senegal 0-1 Colombia highlights
Highlights: Senegal 0-1 Colombia
Watch highlights as Colombia beat Senegal 1-0, sending them through to the last 16 as Group H winners, while the Africans go out for having a worse disciplinary record than Japan.
MATCH REPORT: Senegal 0-1 Colombia
